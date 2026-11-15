Brad Jackson threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns, Beau Sparks caught nine passes for 115 yards, and the Texas State Bobcats edged the Fresno State Bulldogs 37-35 on Saturday at UFCU Stadium.

The Bobcats led 28-21 at halftime. After the Bulldogs went ahead 35-31 on Bryson Donelson's 2-yard touchdown run with 10:33 left, Davian Jackson's 2-yard touchdown run with 1:00 left put the Bobcats ahead for good at 37-35.

For Texas State, Jackson completed 25 of 33 passes for 355 yards with three touchdowns, Sparks had nine catches for 115 yards, while Chris Dawn Jr. had five catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Michael Patterson III had an interception.

For Fresno State, Jayden Mandal completed 20 of 34 passes for 250 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Donelson ran for 24 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

Texas State outgained Fresno State 550-310. The Bobcats moved to 6-4. The Bulldogs dropped to 5-5.

The Bobcats are second in the Pac-12 and have won two straight. Texas State is 5-1 at home and 1-3 on the road. The Bulldogs sit sixth in the Pac-12 and have lost two straight. Fresno State is 3-1 at home and 2-4 away from home.

The Bobcats next host the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs next host the Colorado State Rams on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The post Bobcats Beat Bulldogs 37-35 as Jackson Throws 3 TDs appeared first on Ball Exclusives.