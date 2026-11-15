Georgia Southern Eagles defeated Georgia State Panthers 34–17 on Saturday in Atlanta.

The Eagles did not allow Georgia State to score in the second half. Max Johnson completed 16 of 22 passes for 203 yards and threw touchdown passes to River Helms and Josh Dallas.

Helms caught a 52-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter. Dallas caught a 13-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left in the half, giving Georgia Southern a 24–14 halftime advantage. Weston Bryan added a 54-yard rushing touchdown with 4:11 remaining.

Alex Taylor caught six passes for 92 yards. Helms had four receptions for 75 yards.

Lanear McCrary Jr. and Qwantavius Wiggins each scored on rushing touchdowns in the first quarter for Georgia State. McCrary gained 86 of the Panthers’ 146 rushing yards.

The win moves Georgia Southern to 6–4 overall and 5–1 in Sun Belt Conference play. The Eagles hold a half-game lead over James Madison in the Sun Belt East Division.

Georgia Southern plays at Troy next Saturday. Georgia State plays at Marshall next Saturday.

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