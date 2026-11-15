Alfred Worrell Jr. had 22 points, and the Morgan State Bears edged the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds 63-61 in overtime on Saturday at SECU Arena.

It was a back-and-forth game with 10 lead changes. The Bears were behind 35-30 at halftime and outscored the Greyhounds the rest of the way. The Greyhounds had a 10-0 run in the first half.

For Morgan State, Alfred Worrell Jr. finished with 22 points, Jeremiah Kwarteng had 13 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Ibrahima Traore contributed 12 points, 13 rebounds and three steals.

For Loyola Maryland, D'Andre Harrison led the way with 18 points and 18 rebounds, a double-double. Leo Ricketts had a rough shooting night, going 5 of 16 from the field and finishing with 14 points.

The Bears improved to 4-1. The Greyhounds fell to 1-4.

The Bears sit first in the MEAC. Morgan State is 2-0 at home and 2-1 on the road. The Greyhounds are first in the Patriot and have lost two straight. Loyola Maryland is 1-1 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Bears next visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Greyhounds are back in action when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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