Chris Fields Jr. had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers 80-76 on Saturday at OU Credit Union O'rena.

Down by as many as 8, the Golden Grizzlies stormed back into the game. It was 46-42 at halftime, and 68-72 with six minutes left. The go-ahead basket came with 0:17 left: Hamoudy Mashhour makes 26-foot three point jumper (Nassim Mashhour assists). A 12-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Oakland, Chris Fields Jr. finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds, Nassim Mashhour had 20 points and three assists, while Ryder Bradley contributed 12 points and three steals off the bench.

For Northern Iowa, Carson Vis led the way with 15 points and four assists, and Greyson Uelmen added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Golden Grizzlies moved to 1-5. The Panthers dropped to 2-3.

The Golden Grizzlies sit first in the Horizon. Oakland is 1-0 at home and 0-5 away from home. The Panthers sit first in the MVC and have lost two straight. Northern Iowa is 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Golden Grizzlies are back in action when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Panthers next host the Lindenwood Lions on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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