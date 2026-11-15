Grant Wilson threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns as the Indiana Hoosiers beat the USC Trojans 27-13 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN).

It was tied 10-10 at halftime. The Hoosiers went ahead for good on a touchdown with 2:39 left in the third quarter, making it 20-13. A touchdown with 3:30 left made it 27-13.

For Indiana, Wilson completed 17 of 27 passes for 305 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Nick Marsh had four catches for 80 yards, while Charlie Becker had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Jamari Sharpe had an interception, and Isaiah Jones had an interception.

For USC, Jayden Maiava completed 26 of 42 passes for 311 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, Waymond Jordan ran for 51 yards on 13 carries, and Trent Mosley had nine catches for 130 yards.

Indiana outgained USC 451-409. The Hoosiers moved to 9-1. The Trojans dropped to 7-3.

The Hoosiers are second in the Big Ten and have won three straight. Indiana is 6-1 at home and 3-0 on the road. The Trojans sit seventh in the Big Ten. USC is 5-1 at home and 2-2 on the road.

The Hoosiers next visit the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Trojans next host the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

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