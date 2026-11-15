Inia Jones had 14 points, and the Bradley Braves beat the Bellarmine Knights 65-55 on Saturday at Knights Hall.

The Knights had the better start, winning the first quarter 16-6. Down by as many as 10, the Braves stormed back into the game. The Braves were behind 43-42 after three quarters and outscored the Knights the rest of the way. A 17-0 run in the third quarter swung the game.

For Bradley, Inia Jones finished with 14 points and five rebounds off the bench, Ellie McDermid had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, while Charia Smith contributed 10 points.

For Bellarmine, Leigha Acoff led the way with 13 points, and Savannah Rowland added 11 points.

The Braves moved to 2-2. The Knights dropped to 1-4.

The Braves are first in the MVC. Bradley is 1-0 at home and 1-2 away from home. The Knights sit first in the Atlantic Sun and have lost three straight. Bellarmine is 1-1 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Braves next visit the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Knights next visit the Indiana State Sycamores on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Braves Beat Knights 65-55 as Jones Scores 14 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.