Gunner Stockton threw for 252 yards and a touchdown as the Georgia Bulldogs routed the Missouri Tigers 48-21 on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia scored first and never trailed, leading 31-7 at halftime.

For Georgia, Stockton completed 18 of 24 passes for 252 yards with a touchdown, Craig Dandridge had six catches for 85 yards, and Isiah Canion had four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Raylen Wilson had an interception.

For Missouri, Austin Simmons completed 17 of 25 passes for 175 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, and Jamal Roberts ran for 62 yards on 19 carries.

Georgia outgained Missouri 468-286. The Bulldogs moved to 9-1. The Tigers dropped to 6-4.

The Bulldogs are first in the SEC and have won three straight. Georgia is 6-1 at home and 3-0 away from home. The Tigers are 10th in the SEC and have lost two straight. Missouri is 4-1 at home and 2-3 on the road.

The Bulldogs next visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are back in action when they host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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