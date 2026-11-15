CJ Carr threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Boston College Eagles 41-7 on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame scored first and never trailed, leading 31-0 at halftime.

For Notre Dame, Carr completed 20 of 28 passes for 217 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Micah Gilbert had five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, while Jonaz Walton ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. On defense, Luke Talich had a sack, Rodney Dunham had a sack and Ethan Long had an interception.

For Boston College, Mason McKenzie completed 8 of 21 passes for 51 yards with an interception, and Mekhi Dodd ran for 45 yards on six carries.

Notre Dame outgained Boston College 500-136. The Fighting Irish improved to 9-1. The Eagles dropped to 4-6.

The Fighting Irish sit first in the FBS Indep. and have won three straight. Notre Dame is 6-0 at home and 3-1 on the road. The Eagles are 14th in the ACC and have lost three straight. Boston College is 3-2 at home and 1-4 away from home.

The Fighting Irish next host the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Eagles next host the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

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