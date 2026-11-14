Isaiah Marshall ran for 164 yards and a touchdown as the Kansas Jayhawks beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 37-14 on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Kansas scored first and never trailed, leading 30-7 at halftime.

For Kansas, Marshall completed 15 of 18 passes for 152 yards with an interception while Marshall ran for 164 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. On defense, Leroy Harris III had a sack, Blake Herold had a sack and Trey Lathan had an interception.

For West Virginia, Michael Hawkins Jr. completed 19 of 34 passes for 227 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Hawkins ran for 36 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

Kansas outgained West Virginia 448-262. The Jayhawks moved to 4-6. The Mountaineers dropped to 5-5.

The Jayhawks sit 12th in the Big 12. Kansas is 3-3 at home and 1-3 on the road. The Mountaineers are 13th in the Big 12 and have lost two straight. West Virginia is 3-3 at home and 2-2 on the road.

The Jayhawks are back in action when they host the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Mountaineers next host the Houston Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 21.

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