Brock Glenn ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 35-24 on Saturday at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

The lead changed hands six times. The Hilltoppers trailed 24-21 at halftime. After the Gamecocks went ahead 24-21 on a touchdown with 2:37 left, a touchdown with 0:01 left put the Hilltoppers ahead for good at 28-24. A touchdown with 0:01 left made it 35-24.

For Western Kentucky, Rodney Tisdale Jr. completed 14 of 16 passes for 120 yards with an interception, Zion Taylor had six catches for 52 yards, and Jyziah Rockwell had two catches for 38 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Latrevion Thompson had 1.5 sacks, Zeiqui Lawton had a sack and Jaylen Lewis had an interception.

For Jacksonville State, Caden Creel completed 17 of 25 passes for 164 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Western Kentucky outgained Jacksonville State 327-212. The Hilltoppers moved to 4-6. The Gamecocks dropped to 7-3.

The Hilltoppers are sixth in the CUSA. Western Kentucky is 3-1 at home and 1-5 away from home. The Gamecocks sit second in the CUSA. Jacksonville State is 5-0 at home and 2-3 away from home.

The Hilltoppers next visit the Liberty Flames on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Gamecocks are back in action when they host the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The post Hilltoppers Beat Gamecocks 35-24 as Glenn Runs for 71 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.