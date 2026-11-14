Jessie Joaquim scored 13 points as the Akron Zips topped the Mercyhurst Lakers 63-50 on Saturday at Mercyhurst Athletic Center.

Akron never trailed and led by as many as 19.

For Akron, Jessie Joaquim finished with 13 points and six rebounds, Macey Fegan added 12 points and four rebounds, while Kaylah Thornton contributed nine points, four rebounds, four assists and six steals.

For Mercyhurst, Erica Hall had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Sofia Wilson added nine points and four assists.

The Zips improved to 1-3. The Lakers dropped to 1-4.

The Zips are first in the MAC. Akron is 0-1 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Lakers sit first in the NEC and have lost three straight. Mercyhurst is 1-1 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Zips are back in action when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10:30 a.m. ET. The Lakers are back in action when they visit the Cornell Big Red on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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