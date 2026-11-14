Nojus Indrusaitis scored 21 points as the California Golden Bears topped the Utah Tech Trailblazers 79-73 on Saturday at Haas Pavilion.

The Trailblazers had the better start, winning the first half 41-32. Down by as many as 11, the Golden Bears fought back. The Golden Bears were behind 41-32 at halftime and outscored the Trailblazers the rest of the way. The Trailblazers had a 15-0 run in the first half.

For California, Nojus Indrusaitis finished with 21 points, Michael Cooper added 21 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Jake Wilkins chipped in nine points and six rebounds.

For Utah Tech, Christian Gibson had 22 points and seven rebounds, and Ethan Potter added 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks for a double-double.

The Golden Bears moved to 3-2. The Trailblazers fell to 1-3.

The Golden Bears are first in the ACC. California is 3-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Trailblazers are first in the Big Sky and have lost two straight. Utah Tech is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Golden Bears next host the East Texas A&M Lions on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Trailblazers are back in action when they visit the Washington Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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