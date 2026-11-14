Kylie Ray had 24 points and seven assists and five steals, and the San Diego Toreros routed the Cal State Northridge Matadors 94-67 on Saturday at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

The Toreros came out fast, taking the first quarter 25-12. They never trailed and led by as many as 30. The Matadors had a 10-0 run in the second quarter.

For San Diego, Kylie Ray finished with 24 points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals, Eva Ruse added 18 points and three blocks, while Kiera Pemberton contributed 18 points and nine rebounds.

For Cal State Northridge, Saray White finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Sophia Dignadice had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 12 from the field and finishing with 16 points.

The Toreros moved to 3-1. The Matadors dropped to 1-2.

The Toreros sit first in the WCC and have won two straight. San Diego is 2-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Matadors sit first in the Big West and have lost two straight. Cal State Northridge is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Toreros are back in action when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Matadors are back in action when they host the San Diego State Aztecs on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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