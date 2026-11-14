Kam Davis ran for 126 yards and a touchdown as the Liberty Flames topped the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 28-23 on Saturday at Williams Stadium (VA).

The Flames went ahead for good on a touchdown with 2:06 left in the second quarter, making it 14-10. A touchdown with 14:23 left made it 28-17. The Blue Raiders got within 28-23 on a touchdown with 6:18 left, but got no closer.

For Liberty, Deshawn Purdie completed 8 of 17 passes for 64 yards with a touchdown, Makai Jackson had five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown, and Davis ran for 126 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. On defense, Brenton Williams had a sack, and Micah Pollard had a sack.

For Middle Tennessee, Roman Gagliano completed 24 of 34 passes for 202 yards with two touchdowns, Gagliano ran for 41 yards on eight carries, and Cam'ron Lacy had 10 catches for 97 yards.

Liberty outgained Middle Tennessee 434-284. The Flames improved to 9-1. The Blue Raiders fell to 5-5.

The Flames sit first in the CUSA and have won nine straight. Liberty is 5-0 at home and 4-1 away from home. The Blue Raiders sit fourth in the CUSA. Middle Tennessee is 4-1 at home and 1-4 on the road.

The Flames are back in action when they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Blue Raiders next visit the Sam Houston Bearkats on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

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