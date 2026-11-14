Liz Murphy scored 17 points as the UT Arlington Mavericks routed the LSU Shreveport Pilots 83-56 on Saturday at College Park Center.

The Mavericks came out fast, taking the first quarter 28-7. They never trailed and led by as many as 36. The Pilots had a 17-0 run in the second quarter.

For UT Arlington, Liz Murphy finished with 17 points and five rebounds off the bench, Morane Dossou added 14 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, while Jalyn Brown chipped in 12 points and five assists off the bench.

For LSU Shreveport, Katie Ambrose had nine points and four assists, and Roksana Sajdak added eight points.

The Mavericks moved to 2-2.

The Mavericks sit first in the UAC. UT Arlington is 2-1 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Mavericks are back in action when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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