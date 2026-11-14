The Virginia Cavaliers rolled past the California Golden Bears 36-7 on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

Virginia scored first and never trailed, leading 16-7 at halftime.

For Virginia, Beau Pribula completed 16 of 24 passes for 146 yards with a touchdown, Da'Shawn Martin had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, and Pribula ran for 67 yards on seven carries. On defense, Cazeem Moore had 1.5 sacks, Matthew Fobbs-White had a sack and Brandyn Hillman had an interception.

For California, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele completed 16 of 30 passes for 141 yards with two interceptions, and Adam Mohammed ran for 41 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Virginia outgained California 424-201. The Cavaliers moved to 5-5. The Golden Bears fell to 3-7.

The Cavaliers are 10th in the ACC. Virginia is 5-2 at home and 0-3 away from home. The Golden Bears are 16th in the ACC and have lost four straight. California is 2-3 at home and 1-4 away from home.

The Cavaliers next host the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Bears are back in action when they host the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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