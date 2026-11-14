Max Johnson threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns as the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Georgia State Panthers 34-17 on Saturday at Center Parc Stadium.

The Eagles went ahead for good on a field goal with 5:04 left in the second quarter, making it 17-14, and led 24-14 at halftime. They fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter.

For Georgia Southern, Johnson completed 16 of 22 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Alex Taylor had six catches for 92 yards, and River Helms had four catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Brandon Tyson had a sack, and Jakyri Jones had a sack.

For Georgia State, Ayden Pereira completed 14 of 19 passes for 75 yards, and Lanear McCrary Jr. ran for 86 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Georgia Southern outgained Georgia State 443-221. The Eagles moved to 6-4. The Panthers fell to 5-5.

The Eagles are second in the Sun Belt and have won four straight. Georgia Southern is 3-2 at home and 3-2 away from home. The Panthers sit 13th in the Sun Belt. Georgia State is 3-2 at home and 2-3 away from home.

The Eagles next visit the Troy Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Panthers next visit the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

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