AJ Bianco threw for 96 yards and two touchdowns as the Nevada Wolf Pack beat the Northern Illinois Huskies 28-7 on Saturday at Huskie Stadium.

Nevada scored first and never trailed, leading 21-0 at halftime.

For Nevada, Bianco completed 6 of 13 passes for 96 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Trace Estes had two catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns, while Herschel Turner ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. On defense, David Paine Jr. had two sacks, Kameron Brown had a sack and Joshua Scott had an interception.

For Northern Illinois, Taron Dickens completed 21 of 35 passes for 194 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Nevada outgained Northern Illinois 404-262. The Wolf Pack improved to 4-6. The Huskies dropped to 0-10.

The Wolf Pack are sixth in the Mountain West. Nevada is 2-3 at home and 2-3 away from home. The Huskies are 10th in the Mountain West and have lost 10 straight. Northern Illinois is 0-4 at home and 0-6 away from home.

The Wolf Pack are back in action when they host the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies next visit the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

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