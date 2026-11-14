Lance Waddles scored 30 points as the Campbell Fighting Camels beat the South Carolina Upstate Spartans 93-77 on Saturday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center.

The Fighting Camels came out fast, taking the first half 44-30. They never trailed and led by as many as 20. A 11-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Campbell, Lance Waddles finished with 30 points, five rebounds and three assists, Nordin Kapic added 17 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Rashawn Inglemon chipped in 14 points, five assists and four steals.

For South Carolina Upstate, Jalyn Patterson led the way with 25 points, and Ries Naugle added 16 points and three assists. David Tubek had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 12 from the field and finishing with 11 points.

The Fighting Camels improved to 1-3. The Spartans dropped to 1-4.

The Fighting Camels are first in the CAA. Campbell is 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road. The Spartans sit first in the Big South. South Carolina Upstate is 1-1 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Fighting Camels next visit the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Spartans next host the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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