The Missouri State Bears topped the New Mexico State Aggies 27-21 in overtime on Saturday at Robert W. Plaster Stadium.

The Bears went ahead for good on Henry Belin IV's 9-yard touchdown pass to Jmariyae Robinson with 1:08 left in the second quarter, making it 14-7. They fell behind 21-14 in the fourth quarter. Connor Lair's 5-yard touchdown run with 0:56 left made it 21-21. The Aggies got within 14-21 on James Jones' 1-yard touchdown run with 9:09 left, but got no closer.

For Missouri State, Belin completed 20 of 37 passes for 187 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Isaiah Myers had five catches for 89 yards, while Mekhi Miller had six catches for 54 yards. On defense, Tim Brantley Jr. had a sack, Gilles Tchio had a sack and Joel Boamah had an interception.

For New Mexico State, Trey Hedden completed 11 of 28 passes for 110 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and Jones ran for 150 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

New Mexico State outgained Missouri State 363-292 but could not make up the difference. The Bears moved to 4-6. The Aggies fell to 3-7.

The Bears sit fifth in the CUSA. Missouri State is 4-1 at home and 0-5 on the road. The Aggies are ninth in the CUSA and have lost three straight. New Mexico State is 2-3 at home and 1-4 away from home.

The Bears are back in action when they visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Aggies are back in action when they host the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

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