The Idaho State Bengals take on the Seattle U Redhawks at Redhawk Center on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Bengals are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Idaho State lost to Air Force Falcons 89-82 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Bengals average 67.3 points per game and allow 92.0. MaCarhy Morris averages 18.0 points and 3.3 assists per game, and Malachi Johnson averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Redhawks are 1-2. Seattle U lost to UTSA Roadrunners 86-59 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Redhawks average 70.3 points per game and allow 73.3. Will Heimbrodt averages 18.7 points and 3.3 assists per game, and Halvine Dzellat averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Bengals sit first in the Big Sky. The Redhawks are first in the WCC. Seattle U is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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