Britt Prince scored 35 points as the Nebraska Cornhuskers routed the Kansas Jayhawks 105-73 on Saturday at Sanford Pentagon.

The Cornhuskers set the tone early, taking the first quarter 30-20. They led by as many as 35 points. A 13-0 run in the first quarter put them in front early.

For Nebraska, Britt Prince finished with 35 points, Natalie Potts had 19 points and eight rebounds, while Logan Nissley chipped in nine points and four rebounds off the bench.

For Kansas, Jaliya Davis led the way with 21 points, and Libby Fandel added 17 points and six assists.

The Cornhuskers moved to 4-0. The Jayhawks dropped to 3-1.

The Cornhuskers are first in the Big Ten and have won four straight. Nebraska is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Jayhawks are first in the Big 12.

The Cornhuskers next host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks next visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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