The Winnipeg Jets held off the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday at United Center, with Nico Daws making 12 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi opened the scoring at 1:48 of the first period, with assists from Oliver Moore and Connor Bedard. Anton Frondell made it 2-0 at 9:07 of the first period. Bedard made it 3-0 on the power play at 19:56 of the first period. Frank Nazar made it 4-0 on the power play at 14:44 of the second period.

Mark Scheifele pulled the Jets within 4-1 at 16:05 of the second period. Kyle Connor pulled the Jets within 4-2 at 18:01 of the second period. Cole Perfetti pulled the Jets within 4-3 on the power play at 0:55 of the third period. Gabriel Vilardi tied it 4-4 at 18:47 of the third period.

Neither team scored in overtime, and Winnipeg won the shootout.

For Winnipeg, Scheifele had a goal and three assists, Connor had a goal and an assist, Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Perfetti scored, and Daws stopped 12 of 13 shots.

For Chicago, Bedard had a goal and an assist, Teuvo Teravainen had two assists, Sam Rinzel had two assists, Bertuzzi, Frondell and Nazar each scored, and Spencer Knight stopped 27 of 31 shots.

Winnipeg outshot Chicago 31-21. Winnipeg went 1 for 4 on the power play, and Chicago went 2 for 2. The Jets improved to 10-8-3. The Blackhawks dropped to 5-13-2.

The Jets sit sixth in the Western Conference and have won six straight. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference. The season series is tied 1-1. Chicago won the first meeting 4-3 on Oct. 15.

The Jets next host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Blackhawks are back in action when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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