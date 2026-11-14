Northern Illinois men's basketball defeated Bellarmine 72–64 on Saturday in Louisville, Ky.

Uzziah Buntyn led the Huskies with 19 points. He shot 7 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 from three-point range. Brayden Gross added 14 points, making 4 of 7 field goals and all 6 free throws. Max Weisbrod also scored 14 points, hitting 4 of 9 shots — including 2 of 6 threes — and 4 of 5 free throws. He recorded five assists and three steals.

Kenyon Goodin led Bellarmine with 15 points. Tyler Doyle added 14 points and six rebounds. Grant Neal also scored 14 points.

The win moved Northern Illinois to 3–2. Bellarmine fell to 1–4.

According to The Associated Press, the story was created using technology from Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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