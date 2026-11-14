Tylis Jordan scored 17 points as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets held off the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 75-74 on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion.

The Bulldogs started fast, winning the first half 32-25. Down by as many as 14, the Yellow Jackets fought back. The Yellow Jackets were behind 32-25 at halftime and outscored the Bulldogs the rest of the way. The go-ahead basket came with 1:10 left: Kaiden Bailey makes 23-foot three point jumper (Courtland Muldrew assists). The Bulldogs had a 11-0 run in the first half.

For Georgia Tech, Tylis Jordan finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, Jackson Fields had 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Kam Craft chipped in 13 points and three steals.

For UNC Asheville, Myles Mayfield had 21 points and four rebounds, and Khayri Dunn added 11 points.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-3.

The Yellow Jackets are first in the ACC and have won four straight. The Bulldogs sit first in the Big South. UNC Asheville is 1-1 at home and 1-2 away from home.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action when they host the Norfolk State Spartans on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs next host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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