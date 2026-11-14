Zacch Wiggins scored 19 points as the Old Dominion Monarchs defeated the Longwood Lancers 80-74 on Saturday at Chartway Arena.

The Lancers had the better start, winning the first half 41-34. The Monarchs trailed by as many as 11 points before storming back. The Monarchs were behind 41-34 at halftime and outscored the Lancers the rest of the way. The Lancers had a 10-0 run in the second half.

For Old Dominion, Zacch Wiggins finished with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, Bubu Benjamin added 18 points and five rebounds, while Adante' Holiman chipped in 16 points and three assists.

For Longwood, MJ Williams had 19 points and three assists, and Jaylen Benard added 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Monarchs improved to 5-0. The Lancers fell to 3-2.

The Monarchs sit first in the Sun Belt and have won five straight. Old Dominion is 3-0 at home and 2-0 on the road. The Lancers sit first in the Big South. Longwood is 3-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Monarchs next visit the Virginia Cavaliers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Lancers are back in action when they host the VMI Keydets on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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