South Dakota Coyotes defeated Northern Iowa Panthers 41–30 on Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Missouri Valley Football Conference action.

Redshirt freshman Austyn Modrzewski completed 23 of 29 passes for 356 yards with one interception and five touchdown passes. He set career highs in pass attempts, completions and yards — but not in touchdown passes, having thrown six in his first collegiate game.

Bryce Cohoon caught two passes for 120 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown. Carson Fletcher had two 2-yard touchdown receptions. Chris Herrin and Jesse Miller each added a touchdown catch.

The Coyotes are 8–3 overall and 5–2 in MVFC play. They are ranked No. 10 in the Stats Perform poll.

Northern Iowa quarterback Jaxon Dailey completed 23 of 37 passes for three touchdowns and one interception. Brady McCullough recorded 109 yards on four receptions.

The Panthers are 4–6 overall and 3–4 in MVFC play. South Dakota plays at Illinois State next Saturday. Northern Iowa plays at Murray State next Saturday.

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