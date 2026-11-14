DeSean Bishop ran for 97 yards as the Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 22-7 on Saturday at Kyle Field.

The Volunteers trailed 7-6 at halftime. The Volunteers went ahead for good on Cooper Ranvier's 32-yard field goal with 1:21 left in the third quarter, making it 9-7. Faizon Brandon's 5-yard touchdown pass to DaSaahn Brame with 9:38 left made it 16-7.

For Tennessee, George MacIntyre completed 13 of 17 passes for 109 yards and Bishop ran for 97 yards on 34 carries. On defense, TJ Metcalf had an interception, and Dejuan Lane had an interception.

For Texas A&M, Marcel Reed completed 9 of 22 passes for 71 yards with an interception, and KJ Edwards ran for 44 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Tennessee outgained Texas A&M 310-179. The Volunteers moved to 8-2. The Aggies fell to 4-6.

The Volunteers sit second in the SEC and have won two straight. Tennessee is 5-1 at home and 3-1 on the road.

The Volunteers are back in action when they host the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

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