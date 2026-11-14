Rice guard Jaxson Thompson hit a halfcourt 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer to beat Stephen F. Austin 81–78 on Saturday.

Thompson led all scorers with 32 points and added five assists for the Owls. Rice forward Jimmy Oladokun Jr. scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Guard Carmelo Adkins finished with 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting, including 2-for-6 from beyond the arc and 2-for-5 at the free-throw line.

Stephen F. Austin forward Erik Makke led his team with 18 points. Guard Marcus Scurry added 13. Guard Gediminas Alisas recorded nine points and six assists.

According to The Associated Press, Rice improved to 2–2 with the win. Stephen F. Austin fell to 3–1.

Rice hosts Texas A&M–Corpus Christi on Tuesday. Stephen F. Austin plays at Indiana State on Friday.

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