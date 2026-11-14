Kate Harpring scored 30 points as the North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Pennsylvania Quakers 71-60 on Saturday at The Palestra.

The Tar Heels led by as many as 13 points. The Tar Heels led 50-45 after three quarters, and it was 57-51 with six minutes left before they pulled away.

For North Carolina, Kate Harpring finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, Achol Akot added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Reniya Kelly contributed eight points, four rebounds and five assists.

For Pennsylvania, Mataya Gayle led the way with 22 points and five rebounds, and Tina Njike added 18 points and five rebounds. Mataya Gayle had a rough shooting night, going 5 of 19 from the field.

The Tar Heels improved to 2-2. The Quakers dropped to 4-1.

The Tar Heels are first in the ACC and have won two straight. North Carolina is 1-1 at home and 1-1 away from home. The Quakers are first in the Ivy. Pennsylvania is 2-1 at home and 2-0 away from home.

The Tar Heels next host the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Quakers are back in action when they visit the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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