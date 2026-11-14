Nick Minicucci threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns as the Delaware Blue Hens topped the Florida International Panthers 24-16 on Saturday at Delaware Stadium.

It was tied 7-7 at halftime. A touchdown with 8:46 left put the Blue Hens ahead for good at 17-10. A touchdown with 3:49 left made it 24-16. The Panthers got within 17-16 on a touchdown with 5:42 left, but got no closer.

For Delaware, Minicucci completed 27 of 30 passes for 230 yards with two touchdowns, Sean Wilson had eight catches for 78 yards, and Donovan Lewis had eight catches for 63 yards. On defense, Kevin Moore had an interception, and Jawarren Corbin had an interception.

For Florida International, JJ Kohl completed 26 of 37 passes for 313 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, Devonte Lyons ran for 56 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and Maguire Anderson had nine catches for 122 yards.

Florida International outgained Delaware 414-335 but could not make up the difference. The Blue Hens improved to 5-5. The Panthers fell to 4-6.

The Blue Hens sit fifth in the CUSA. Delaware is 4-1 at home and 1-4 away from home. The Panthers are ninth in the CUSA. Florida International is 4-1 at home and 0-5 away from home.

The Blue Hens next visit the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Panthers are back in action when they visit the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

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