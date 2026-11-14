Kevair Kennedy had 23 points and 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons beat the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 89-51 on Saturday at LJVM Coliseum.

The Demon Deacons came out fast, taking the first half 46-28. They led by as many as 38 points. A 14-0 run in the second half swung the game.

For Wake Forest, Kevair Kennedy finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Isaac Carr added 18 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench, while Gavin Placide contributed 16 points and seven rebounds.

For Southern Utah, JaJuan Nicholls finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, a double-double, and Chase Degraffenried added seven points. JaJuan Nicholls had a rough shooting night, going 5 of 16 from the field.

The Demon Deacons moved to 3-1. The Thunderbirds fell to 3-2.

The Demon Deacons sit first in the ACC and have won two straight. Wake Forest is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Thunderbirds are first in the Big Sky and have lost two straight. Southern Utah is 3-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Demon Deacons next host the Monmouth Hawks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Thunderbirds next visit the Texas Longhorns on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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