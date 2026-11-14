Jordan Pennick scored 18 points as the Navy Midshipmen beat the Hampton Pirates 58-56 on Saturday at Alumni Hall (Navy).

It was a back-and-forth game with 8 lead changes. It was 28-28 at halftime, and 52-51 with six minutes left. The Pirates had a 14-0 run in the first half.

For Navy, Jordan Pennick finished with 18 points and three assists, Jinwoo Kim added 14 points and three assists, while Jerry Ashley Jr. chipped in nine points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

For Hampton, Seth Hubbard had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Max Frazier added 10 points.

The Midshipmen improved to 4-1. The Pirates dropped to 1-3.

The Midshipmen sit first in the Patriot and have won four straight. Navy is 4-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Pirates are first in the CAA. Hampton is 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Midshipmen next visit the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Pirates next visit the Old Dominion Monarchs on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Midshipmen Beat Pirates 58-56 as Pennick Scores 18 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.