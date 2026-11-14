Jon Mekonnen had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits rolled past the Northern Colorado Bears 71-46 on Saturday at The Monument.

The Jackrabbits came out fast, taking the first half 28-17. Down by as many as 27, the Jackrabbits rallied. The Bears had a 12-0 run in the first half.

For South Dakota State, Jon Mekonnen finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, EJ Ryans had 13 points and five rebounds, while Joe Sayler contributed 10 points and six assists.

For Northern Colorado, Andrew Crawford led the way with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Hunter Caldwell had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 10 from the field and finishing with 13 points.

The Jackrabbits moved to 4-0. The Bears fell to 2-2.

The Jackrabbits are first in the Summit and have won four straight. South Dakota State is 2-0 at home and 2-0 on the road. The Bears are first in the Big Sky. Northern Colorado is 2-1 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Jackrabbits next host the Mayville State Comets on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Bears next visit the BYU Cougars on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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