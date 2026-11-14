Tahlan Pettway had 19 points, and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks rolled past the Montreat Cavaliers 100-41 on Saturday at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks came out fast, taking the first half 57-26. They never trailed and led by as many as 59. A 18-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For UNC Wilmington, Tahlan Pettway finished with 19 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals off the bench, CJ Luster II added 16 points and six rebounds, while Jahnathan Lamothe contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists off the bench.

For Montreat, Alex Johnson had 11 points, and Cooper Jones added 10 points. Alex Johnson had a rough shooting night, going 5 of 20 from the field.

The Seahawks moved to 4-0.

The Seahawks sit first in the CAA and have won four straight. UNC Wilmington is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home.

The Seahawks next visit the Long Island University Sharks on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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