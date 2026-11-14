Brycen Blaine had 22 points, and the East Carolina Pirates routed the Delaware State Hornets 72-48 on Saturday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates came out fast, taking the first half 33-21. They never trailed and led by as many as 24. A 11-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For East Carolina, Brycen Blaine finished with 22 points and four rebounds, Kaden Cooper had 11 points and eight rebounds, while Maxim Klitschko chipped in eight points and four rebounds.

For Delaware State, Nehemiah Reedus had 10 points and 10 rebounds, a double-double, and Gideon Ekukwai added eight points. Nehemiah Reedus had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 15 from the field.

The Pirates moved to 3-1. The Hornets fell to 1-3.

The Pirates have won two straight. The Hornets sit first in the MEAC and have lost three straight. Delaware State is 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Pirates are back in action when they host the Utah Valley Wolverines on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Hornets next host the Cheyney (PA) Wolves on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Pirates Beat Hornets 72-48 as Blaine Scores 22 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.