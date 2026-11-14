Olivia Stephens scored 17 points as the Utah Valley Wolverines topped the Nevada Wolf Pack 60-48 on Saturday at UCCU Center.

The Wolverines came out fast, taking the first quarter 19-11. They led by as many as 14 points.

For Utah Valley, Olivia Stephens finished with 17 points and three assists off the bench, Lauren Johnson had 10 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and four blocks, while Tabi Clark chipped in seven points off the bench.

For Nevada, Mahaila Harrison led the way with 15 points and four assists, and Olivia Poulivaati added 10 points and nine rebounds. Mahaila Harrison had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 15 from the field.

The Wolverines improved to 2-1. The Wolf Pack fell to 1-3.

The Wolverines sit first in the Big West. The Wolf Pack are first in the Mountain West. Nevada is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Wolverines are back in action when they visit the Utah Utes on Friday, Nov. 20, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Wolf Pack are back in action when they host the Pepperdine Waves on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

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