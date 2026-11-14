The North Dakota State Bison visit the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, with kickoff at 11:00 p.m. ET.

The Bison are 7-2. The Bison average 28.1 points and 351.8 yards per game and allow 11.9 points. Kelton McCaslin leads the Bison with 5 sacks, and Donovan Woolen leads the Bison with 66 tackles. Nathan Hayes has thrown for 1,710 yards with 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and Myles Mitchell has 403 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Rainbow Warriors are 3-6 and have won two straight. Hawai'i beat UTEP Miners 17-14 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Rainbow Warriors average 20.3 points and 371.9 yards per game and allow 23.3 points. Noah Wily leads the Rainbow Warriors with 2.5 sacks, and Jamih Otis leads the Rainbow Warriors with 64 tackles. Micah Alejado has thrown for 2,489 yards with 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and DeVon Rice has 444 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Bison are third in the Mountain West. North Dakota State is 5-0 at home and 2-2 on the road. The Rainbow Warriors sit seventh in the Mountain West. Hawai'i is 1-3 at home and 2-3 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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