Ari Fulton had 20 points and nine rebounds, and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies rolled past the Lafayette Leopards 81-58 on Saturday at Reilly Center.

The Bonnies set the tone early, taking the first half 35-29. They led by as many as 24 points. A 15-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For St. Bonaventure, Ari Fulton finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, Zach Philipkoski added 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Mason Blackwood contributed 11 points off the bench.

For Lafayette, Beckett Currie finished with 16 points, and Shelton Henton added 12 points.

The Bonnies improved to 3-1. The Leopards dropped to 2-3.

The Bonnies are first in the A-10 and have won three straight. St. Bonaventure is 2-1 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Leopards are first in the Patriot. Lafayette is 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Bonnies next host the Buffalo Bulls on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Leopards next host the Binghamton Bearcats on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Bonnies Beat Leopards 81-58 as Fulton Scores 20 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.