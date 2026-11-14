Miami (Ohio) RedHawks guard Kyle Waltz scored 19 points off the bench to lead his team past the Evansville Purple Aces 86–78 on Saturday in Evansville, Ind.

Waltz made 6 of 7 field goals — including all 3 three-point attempts — and converted all 4 free throws. He scored 11 of those points before halftime, but Miami trailed 45–43 at the break. The RedHawks opened the second half with a 15–2 run to take a 58–47 lead with 16:15 remaining.

Stevie Elam added 18 points and 7 rebounds for Miami (Ohio), and Almar Atlason scored 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting — including 5-of-9 from three-point range. Evansville guard Bryce Quinet finished with 30 points and 8 assists. Guard A.J. Casey contributed 26 points and 6 assists.

The victory improved Miami (Ohio) to 3–0. Evansville fell to 2–2. Miami next hosts Defiance on Wednesday. Evansville hosts Le Moyne on Tuesday.

According to The Associated Press, Miami (Ohio) defeated Evansville 86–78.

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