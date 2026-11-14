Mynor Strong had 22 points and four steals, and the Toledo Rockets defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans 85-72 on Saturday at Calihan Hall.

The Rockets led by as many as 13 points. It was 42-40 at halftime, and 75-66 with six minutes left.

For Toledo, Mynor Strong finished with 22 points and four steals, Jaylan Ouwinga had 18 points and four rebounds, while Sean Jones chipped in 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

For Detroit Mercy, Ayden Carter had 12 points and six rebounds, and London Maiden added 10 points, five rebounds and five blocks.

The Rockets moved to 2-3. The Titans fell to 0-3.

The Rockets sit first in the MAC. Toledo is 0-1 at home and 2-2 on the road. The Titans sit first in the Horizon and have lost three straight. Detroit Mercy is 0-1 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Rockets are back in action when they host the Robert Morris Colonials on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Titans next visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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