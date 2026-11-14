Donovan Dent had 23 points and 10 assists as the LSU Tigers beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs 81-80 on Saturday at Spokane Numerica Veterans Arena.

The Tigers trailed by as many as 13 points before fighting back. It was a back-and-forth game with 15 lead changes. It was 39-37 at halftime, and 58-68 with six minutes left. The go-ahead basket came with 0:01 left: Donovan Dent makes 25-foot three point step back jumpshot.

For LSU, Donovan Dent finished with 23 points and 10 assists, Abdi Bashir Jr. added 15 points off the bench, while Skyy Clark chipped in 14 points.

For Gonzaga, Braden Huff had 18 points and 13 rebounds, a double-double, and Davis Fogle added 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Tigers improved to 4-0. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-1.

The Tigers sit first in the SEC and have won four straight. LSU is 3-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Bulldogs sit first in the Pac-12.

The Tigers are back in action when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs next host the Montana State Bobcats on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11:00 p.m. ET.

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