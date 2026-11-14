The Calgary Flames visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Nov. 14, at crypto.com Arena, with puck drop at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Flames are 8-10-1. Calgary lost to New York Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Flames score 2.47 goals per game and allow 3.47, with 13 power-play goals this season. Joel Farabee leads the Flames with 7 goals and 17 points, and Matt Coronato leads the Flames with 11 assists.

The Kings are 5-10-2 and have lost three straight. Los Angeles lost to New York Islanders 5-2 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Kings score 2.76 goals per game and allow 3.53, with 13 power-play goals this season. Artemi Panarin leads the Kings with 8 goals, 11 assists and 19 points.

The Flames are 13th in the Western Conference. The Kings are 14th in the Western Conference. The teams meet for the first time this season.

Los Angeles lists Artemi Panarin as out.

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