Camryn Tade had 23 points and four steals, and the Army Black Knights beat the St. Thomas Tommies 57-39 on Saturday at Christl Arena.

The Black Knights came out fast, taking the first quarter 11-4. They never trailed and led by as many as 21. A 10-0 run in the second quarter proved decisive.

For Army, Camryn Tade finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four steals, Kya Smith had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, while Fiona Hastick chipped in 12 points.

For St. Thomas, Alyssa Sand led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Savannah McGowan added 14 points.

The Black Knights improved to 4-0. The Tommies dropped to 2-2.

The Black Knights sit first in the Patriot and have won four straight. Army is 3-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Tommies sit first in the Summit. St. Thomas is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Black Knights next visit the Massachusetts Minutewomen on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Tommies are back in action when they visit the Drake Bulldogs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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