Phat Phat Brooks had 27 points and four steals, and the Central Michigan Chippewas beat the Northern Kentucky Norse 68-57 on Saturday at Truist Arena.

It was a back-and-forth game with 11 lead changes. The Chippewas were behind 26-22 at halftime and outscored the Norse the rest of the way. A 11-0 run in the second half proved decisive.

For Central Michigan, Phat Phat Brooks finished with 27 points, four assists and four steals, Conrad Luczynski had 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Jalen Kampen chipped in nine points.

For Northern Kentucky, Willie Foster finished with 21 points and three steals, and Noah Pagotto added 11 points and eight rebounds. Eric Acker had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 14 from the field and finishing with 10 points.

The Chippewas moved to 4-0. The Norse dropped to 2-3.

The Chippewas sit first in the MAC and have won four straight. Central Michigan is 2-0 at home and 2-0 on the road. The Norse are first in the Horizon and have lost three straight. Northern Kentucky is 1-1 at home and 1-2 on the road.

The Chippewas are back in action when they visit the Dayton Flyers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Norse are back in action when they host the Berea Mountaineers on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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