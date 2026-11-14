Boogie Woods III ran for 101 yards as the Kennesaw State Owls beat the Sam Houston Bearkats 26-7 on Saturday at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

Kennesaw State scored first and never trailed, leading 17-7 at halftime.

For Kennesaw State, Landon Varnes completed 22 of 35 passes for 181 yards with a touchdown, Davis Bryson had six catches for 56 yards, and Woods had four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Marcus Patterson had a sack, Jaiden Grimes had a sack and Cam Miller had an interception.

For Sam Houston, Landyn Locke completed 9 of 15 passes for 71 yards with a touchdown, and Alton McCaskill ran for 53 yards on 10 carries.

Kennesaw State outgained Sam Houston 271-184. The Owls improved to 4-6. The Bearkats dropped to 1-9.

The Owls are fourth in the CUSA and have won three straight. Kennesaw State is 2-3 at home and 2-3 on the road. The Bearkats are 10th in the CUSA and have lost seven straight. Sam Houston is 1-4 at home and 0-5 away from home.

The Owls are back in action when they host the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Bearkats are back in action when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

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