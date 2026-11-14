Aolani Woldai had 20 points, and the UTEP Miners beat the Alabama State Lady Hornets 64-56 on Saturday at Don Haskins Center.

The Miners led by as many as 12 points. It was a back-and-forth game with 8 lead changes. It was 44-44 after three quarters, and 50-46 with six minutes left. A 11-0 run in the second quarter swung the game.

For UTEP, Aolani Woldai finished with 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench, Mary Moses Amaniyo added 17 points and six rebounds, while Imani Warren chipped in eight points and seven steals.

For Alabama State, Londyn Walker led the way with 23 points and three assists, and Caylee Simpson added 17 points and three steals.

The Miners moved to 3-1. The Lady Hornets fell to 1-3.

The Miners are first in the Mountain West. The Lady Hornets sit first in the SWAC. Alabama State is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Miners are back in action when they host the Kansas City Roos on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 1:30 p.m. ET. The Lady Hornets are back in action when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

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