Delaney Gibb had 28 points, and the BYU Cougars beat the New Mexico Lobos 82-65 on Saturday at Marriott Center.

The Cougars came out fast, taking the first quarter 20-12. They never trailed and led by as many as 20. The Lobos had a 11-0 run in the third quarter.

For BYU, Delaney Gibb finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Olivia Hamlin had 14 points, while Sydney Benally chipped in 11 points, three assists and five steals off the bench.

For New Mexico, Keiara Curtis led the way with 17 points, and Laila Abdurraqib added 10 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals.

The Cougars moved to 5-0. The Lobos dropped to 1-3.

The Cougars sit first in the Big 12 and have won five straight. The Lobos are first in the Mountain West and have lost two straight. New Mexico is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Cougars are back in action when they host the Utah State Aggies on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Lobos next host the Colorado Buffaloes on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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