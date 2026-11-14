The New Orleans Saints activated running back Travis Etienne off injured reserve ahead of their Saturday game against the Carolina Panthers.

Etienne had been on injured reserve since October 1 after straining his left hamstring in the Saints’ Week 3 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. He recorded 57 rushing yards before exiting in the third quarter following a 16-yard run.

He practiced fully on Friday and told reporters he “feels great” and is ready to contribute. “I definitely want to, but whatever they require of me — that’s what I’ll do,” Etienne said. “I’m here to help the team, and I don’t feel like much help watching from the sideline in street clothes.”

Etienne is expected to share carries with Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime. Estime rushed for 72 yards in last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns after joining the Saints off waivers.

The Saints placed second-round draft pick Christen Miller on injured reserve with a knee injury. Starting center Erik McCoy (biceps) and starting right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee) were both ruled out for the Panthers game.

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