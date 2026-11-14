Jaden Craig threw for 225 yards and a touchdown as the TCU Horned Frogs topped the Kansas State Wildcats 20-10 on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU scored first and never trailed, leading 10-0 at halftime.

For TCU, Craig completed 20 of 34 passes for 225 yards with a touchdown, Jordan Dwyer had five catches for 85 yards, while Ed Small had four catches for 65 yards. On defense, Hudson Hooper had a sack, and Koron Hayward had a sack.

For Kansas State, Dillon Duff completed 22 of 33 passes for 244 yards with a touchdown, and Jaron Tibbs had eight catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

TCU outgained Kansas State 324-302. The Horned Frogs improved to 5-5. The Wildcats fell to 4-6.

The Horned Frogs sit 10th in the Big 12. TCU is 4-3 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Wildcats sit 16th in the Big 12 and have lost four straight. Kansas State is 4-2 at home and 0-4 on the road.

The Horned Frogs next host the Utah Utes on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Wildcats are back in action when they host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The post Horned Frogs Beat Wildcats 20-10 as Craig Throws for 225 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.